Sept. 16, 2022 – All day long, your brain cells are sending and receiving messages through electrical and chemical signals. These messages help you do things like move your muscles and use your senses – as you taste your food, feel the heat coming off a stove, or read the words on this page.

If we could better understand how those messages are sent and received, we’d gain powerful insights into the brain-body connection and shed light on what’s happening when those connections aren’t working – as with brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

To that end, neuroscientists at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles have built computer models of individual brain cells – the most complex models to date, they say. Using high-performance computing and artificial intelligence, or AI, the models, as described in the journal Cell Reports, capture the shape, timing, and speed of the electrical signals that brain cells called neurons fire.

The new research is part of a decades-long pursuit among scientists to understand the inner workings of the brain, not just cognitively but biologically, genetically, and electrically.