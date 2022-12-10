Oct. 12, 2022 – Ever since his mid-30s, Greg lived in a nursing home. An assault 6 years earlier left him barely conscious, unable to talk or eat. Two years of rehab did little to help him. Most people in Greg’s condition would have remained nonverbal and separated from the world for the rest of their lives. But at age 38, Greg received a brain implant through a clinical trial.

Surgeons installed an electrode on either side of his thalamus, the main relay station of the brain.

“People who are in the minimally conscious state have intact brain circuitry, but those circuits are under-activated,” explains Joseph Fins, MD, chief of the Division of Medical Ethics at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City. Delivering electrical impulses to affected regions can revive those circuits, restoring lost or weakened function.

“These devices are like pacemakers for the brain,” says Fins, who co-authored a study in Nature about Greg’s surgery.

The researchers switched Greg’s device off and on every 30 days for 6 months, observing how the electrical stimulation (or lack thereof) altered his abilities. They saw remarkable things.