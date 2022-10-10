Roberta Flack Has ALS, Can No Longer Sing

TUESDAY, Nov. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Singer Roberta Flack has the incurable disease ALS and can’t sing, but she plans to stay active on other projects, her manager said Monday.

Flack, 85, is a Grammy winner best known for hits that include “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.”

Born in North Carolina and raised in Virginia, Flack became a star when Clint Eastwood used one of her songs in his 1971 movie “Play Misty for Me,” the Associated Press reported.

Her ALS, also called Lou Gehrig’s disease, “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak,” manager Suzanne Koga said in a statement to the AP. “But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.”

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a rare neurological disease that damages brain cells that control voluntary muscle movements such as chewing, talking and walking. There is no effective treatment to halt or reverse progression of the disease.