Screen Time May Help Concussion Recovery

Nov. 17, 2022 – Experts recommend that children and adolescents who have had a concussion rest for a day or 2 before returning to light physical activity. Slowly getting back to normal helps young patients recover faster than strict rest, research shows.

Now a new study suggests that getting back on TikTok and Snapchat may help, too.

After surveying 700 patients ages 8 to 16 following an injury, researchers from the University of British Columbia and the University of Calgary, in Canada, found that children and adolescents who had a concussion recovered faster if they engaged in a moderate amount of screen time.

A “moderate” amount was between 2 and 7 hours per day on various screens. “That includes their phones, computers, and televisions,” says Molly Cairncross, PhD, an assistant professor at Simon Fraser University who did the research.

People in the study who reported either less or more screen time than that in the 7 to 10 days after injury also reported more symptoms, such as headaches and fatigue, during the first month. After that month, all the participants reported similar symptoms, regardless of their early screen use – suggesting that screen time makes little difference long-term in pediatric concussion recovery.