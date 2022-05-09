Surprising Things Sense of Smell Reveals About Your Health

Dec. 21, 2022 – In some relationships, women are the heart, the vision, and the brains. In our marriage, my wife is the nose.

“What happened to the milk that was in the fridge?” she’ll ask.

“I drank it.”

“Didn’t you notice it went bad?”

Or …

“You were eating sardines again, weren’t you?” she’ll accuse.

“I had 'em for lunch 2 days ago!”

Or …

“There’s something dead in the house,” she’ll insist.

Sure enough, in the basement, behind the couch, is a tiny dead mouse.

“Women generally have a better sense of smell than men,” says Richard Doty, PhD, director of the Smell and Taste Center at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. “And the disparity between the genders gets greater with age.”

The reason is not well understood, but it appears to be a cradle-to-grave advantage. “If you put breast pads [from nursing mothers] in a bassinet and observe the rooting or orienting behavior of babies, the females will generally be more responsive,” he says. And when researchers in Brazil autopsied the brains of men and women over 55 with jobs that could optimize their sense of smell (restaurant kitchens, for example), they found the women had 43% more cells in their olfactory bulbs on average than the men.