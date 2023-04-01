The Emotional Toll of a Career-Ending – or Fatal – Sports Injury

Jan. 4, 2023 – You spend countless hours together in the locker room and on the field, bickering and arguing – only to make up the way siblings do. You give back to the community and give everything to a game you all love deeply. Losing your teammate or player to a potentially career-ending – or fatal – injury can weigh heavy.

Some athletes liken the feeling to losing a battle mate. Or an extended family member.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is still in critical condition after Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin tackled a Bengals receiver, stood up, and fell backward to the ground right away due to sudden cardiac arrest.

Many say they think Hamlin had commotio cordis, where a blow to the chest causes your heart to stop beating.

Players from both sides of the stadium stared in disbelief, buried their hands in their faces, and fell to the ground as medical staff rushed to the field and tried to revive Hamlin’s heartbeat. He received breathing assistance via CPR and an AED machine – or a defibrillator – for around 10 minutes before being taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He is still sedated.