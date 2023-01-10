New Smell Tech Could Make VR Therapies More Powerful

Jan. 19, 2023 -- An emerging trend in virtual reality – incorporating smell – could be exciting news not just for gaming but for health care as well.

A growing number of hospitals across the country are using virtual reality to help patients manage pain, overcome phobias, and calm anxiety. Providers and patients report mostly good results, save for the high price tag. And VR therapies may start to become more common, particularly if insurers begin to cover the cost.

But despite its potential in health care, VR continues to fall short in one way: We still can't smell it.

"[Smell] hasn't been explored enough in virtual reality, but it deserves to be," says Judith Amores, PhD, senior researcher at Microsoft Research and research affiliate at the MIT Media Lab. “The potential benefits are incredible.”

Amores has researched connecting VR with smell to enhance a person's response. In one experiment, she had participants wear a VR headset that depicted calming nature scenes and a smart necklace she developed capable of releasing lavender scent. When bursts of lavender were added to the VR, the participants reported feeling 26% more relaxed than they had without the scent. A device that monitors brain activity confirmed it: The participants' physiological response had increased by 25% when scent was added.