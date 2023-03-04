How Rush Hour Traffic Can Affect Your Brain

April 3, 2023 – No one likes to sit in traffic. Now, new research finds that toughing out rush hour may also present significant brain health risks you never knew about.

A study from the University of British Columbia found that just minutes of breathing in diesel pollution can reduce your brain performance over a matter of hours. Specifically, the researchers found that this kind of exposure can alter your brain’s default mode network, or DMN. The DMN is made up of connected brain regions that are partly responsible for memory and thought process. This activity, the researchers found, was lower in people who had been exposed to diesel pollution.

Disruptions to the brain’s functional connectivity have also been linked to depression. The study does show that brain function will return to normal within hours after diesel pollution exposure stops. But it’s not known exactly how much pollution could cause permanent impairment.

On another front, research published by the American Academy of Neurology found that a particle matter called PM2.5, found in traffic pollution, can raise your risk of dementia. PM2.5 is made up of particles of pollution that hang in midair. Out of 91 million people analyzed, 5.5 million developed dementia; those who were diagnosed with the disease had more exposure to traffic than those who did not. The researchers also found that the risk of dementia grew by 3% for every single microgram per cubic meter of PM2.5 a person was exposed to. PM2.5 particles are very small and can be inhaled very deeply into your lungs, moving into your brain via your nose. It’s thought that this is how brain cell death may start, and lead to conditions like Alzheimer’s.

Car exhaust is just one part of traffic that can have a bad effect on your brain. While there’s no way to avoid the potential hazards completely, the good news is that you can learn about ways to lessen your risk and keep your brain healthy on a daily basis.