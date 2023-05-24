Hi-Tech Implant Helps Paralyzed Man Walk More Naturally

WEDNESDAY, May 24, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A Dutch man with paralyzed legs can now stand and walk, thanks to a wireless brain-spine interface that responds to his thoughts by moving his legs.

Gert-Jan Oskam, 40, suffered a spinal cord injury 11 years ago from a bike accident in China that left him unable to walk.

Oskam now has a brain implant that picks up signals of movement that, in a healthy person, would travel down the spinal cord and cause the legs to move. Instead, that implant transmits those signals wirelessly to a second implant located in his lower spine, which then stimulates the muscles of the leg into action, researchers report

This experimental high-tech “digital bridge” between the brain and spine allowed Oskam to pick up a paint brush just the other day and perform a simple low-tech chore around his home in the Netherlands.

“Something needed to be painted and there was nobody to help me, so I had to walk around and to paint,” Oskam said in a media briefing Tuesday. “I did it myself, while I was standing.”