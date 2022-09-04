Devices That Can Help You Get a Restful Night's Sleep

By Robert Preidt HealthDay Reporter

SATURDAY, April 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you're thinking about getting a device to help you sleep better, an expert offers some advice.

Sleep-tracking devices range from those that record how much you sleep to those that monitor your sleep stages, but it can be difficult to know if they'll provide good results and useful information.

"Because these devices record wake and sleep based on movement, if you are generally someone who doesn’t move around very much during sleep and moves around a lot during wake time, then you're more likely to get an accurate recording of your sleep amounts wearing one of these devices," said Dr. Philip Alapat. He is an assistant professor of sleep medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

Other sleep devices that have been shown to benefit patients include: