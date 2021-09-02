Breast cancer put my body through A LOT:

Eight rounds of chemotherapy

One lumpectomy

Nine lymph nodes removed

Six weeks of radiation

A year of medication to help keep the cancer from coming back

After all of that, my body was different.

There was the dip of my right nipple from my lumpectomy, numbness in my upper right arm, a circular scar where the lymph nodes had come out, and the fact that my left breast will always be bigger than my right breast -- and not by a little bit.

I got to a point where I accepted it all. I even blogged about it for a breast cancer support organization.

“I see a body that has triumphed. I see a body that has declared victory over cancer. I see an incredibly lucky woman who loves her life and loves the body she lives it in,” I wrote back then.

It was all true. Or “pretty all true,” to quote Olivia, the imaginative pig in the books my kids loved.

But 10 years later, I see it a little differently.

I’ve learned that radical self-acceptance of anything -- not only breast cancer -- isn’t a destination you arrive at, get the trophy, and take your victory lap. It’s a process.

I’m still working on it. And I think my cancer helped me, oddly enough.