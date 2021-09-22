When you are buried under a mound of paperwork or running to appointments, it is easy to forget to love yourself. Chemotherapy and other breast cancer treatments can be hard on your body. The following beauty tips are a great way to pamper yourself and maintain the health of your hair, skin and nails:

Strengthen Your Immune System with A Well Balanced Diet

A healthy diet rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants can leave you feeling happy and healthy. It can also be your best defense when you are living with breast cancer and receiving chemotherapy treatment. If possible, try to incorporate the foods listed below into your diet while you are quarantined at home:

Whole grains (ex. wheat, rye, oats)

Leafy greens (ex. kale, arugula, spinach)

Fatty fish protein (ex. salmon, mackerel)

Lean protein (ex. chicken)

Berries (ex. strawberries, blueberries)

Similarly, you should do your best to avoid or limit your consumption of the following foods:

Alcohol

Sugar

Fast food

Processed meat (ex. bacon, lunch meat)

Refined carbohydrates (ex. breakfast cereal, white rice)

Fried, fatty foods (ex. french fries, fried chicken)

While it can be tempting, many of the items listed above can increase inflammation, boost estrogen levels, or encourage the growth or spread of cancerous cells.

Self-care is very important, especially if you are living with breast cancer during a global pandemic. Regardless if you have recently been diagnosed with breast cancer or are currently undergoing treatment, you can take several immediate steps to improve your quality of life and general well being by improving your diet, revising your beauty routine and using household items for pain relief.