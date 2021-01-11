Breast cancer is the most common cancer for women living in the United States, second only to skin cancers.

If you were recently diagnosed with breast cancer, or you know someone who was, books can be a great way to answer your questions and learn more about breast cancer. Here are some great breast cancer reads, as recommended by doctors and people living with breast cancer.

Pink Ribbon Blues: How Breast Cancer Culture Undermines Women’s Health by Gayle Sulik

Nancy Stordahl was diagnosed with stage IIB breast cancer in 2010. Since then, she’s been sharing her breast cancer experience candidly through her blog, Nancy’s Point, and several books including, Facing Your Mastectomy & Making Reconstruction Decisions and Getting Past the Fear.

Stordahl says “Pink Ribbon Blues was an eye-opener. Sulik, a medical sociologist and research associate, explores the “pink ribbon” breast cancer-related industry through historical and cultural research, campaign and advertisement analysis, and hundreds of interviews.

“Book preferences vary. I’ve read a lot of cancer books and I get something out of each one,” Stordahl says. “There are a lot of terrific reads about cancer out there. Memoirs are always my favorite because I love reading about personal experiences.”

My Parent Has Cancer and It Really Sucks by Maya and Marc Silver

Barbara Jacoby, a two-time breast cancer survivor who runs the award-winning blog Let Life Happen, recommends this book.

“I have found that most people have neither the time nor the disposition to read a book these days, especially if they are in the middle of treatments at any level while trying to manage the rest of their lives,” she says. “However, I would like to think about our family members who are also affected by our cancer and suggest books for them.”

This book in particular uses “real-life advice from real-life teens,” Jacoby says. Maya was 15 when her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. She and her father, Marc, draw from their own experiences and a range of experts to offer practical guidance for living with cancer.