Breast Cancer Facts Doctors Might Not Tell You

Florida real estate agent Sondra Burwick learned in 1996 that she had ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) in her right breast. DCIS, also called stage 0 cancer, starts and usually stays in the milk ducts. These days, doctors call it pre-cancer and don’t always treat it. But Burwick’s surgeon said she needed a double mastectomy: surgery to remove both breasts, including the healthy one.

Burwick knew there had to be more options. She talked to other doctors. She read everything she could about breast cancer. In the end, she settled on lumpectomy and radiation, still common treatments for DCIS.

Burwick’s advice? Don’t be afraid to get a second opinion, even if your doctor doesn’t mention or recommend it. “Breast cancer isn’t a medical emergency,” she says. “You have time to breathe, think, and talk to other people before you decide what to do.”

Here are some other key facts about breast cancer your doctor might not tell you about: