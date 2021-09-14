Breast Cancer-Friendly Foods Your Cat Can Eat Too

When you have breast cancer, you want to boost your body's resources as best you can. This includes giving it nutritious, cancer-curbing foods.

But if your personal treatment plan includes the cuddles from your family cat, you want to be sure you're munching on feline-friendly fare, too. Luckily, your furry couch companion has some built-in snack smarts.

“Cats are discerning consumers,” says Nora Badal, DVM, an emergency vet in Ventura, CA.

“When it comes to foods, they won't eat things they think won't taste good. Those things that don't taste good to them are often the foods that are harmful, so they generally stay away from them.”

When you're managing cancer, the stress and treatment can wreak havoc on your appetite. Still, it's important to get the nutrients you need.

As a rule, it's best to keep your snacks for yourself when snuggling with your feline friend. People food tends to trouble cats' tummies. But they'll likely fare OK if they get a few nibbles of these foods:

1. Bite-sized veggies.

Eating the rainbow -- foods of different colors -- is great for your health. Those colorful veggies (and fruits too) are high in antioxidants.

Get your orange from baby carrots and your green and yellow from peppers and squash. Most veggies are safe for cats.

To be sure, check out the ASPCA's list of toxic and nontoxic plants before you let your cat try a new vegetable.

2. A bowl of cereal.

Cancer (and some treatments) can cause constipation. Getting more fiber can help.

A bowl of cereal is one of the easiest snacks to fix. Skip the sugary kind and instead pour yourself a bowl of high-fiber cereal with 5 grams or more per serving.

Try adding a few tablespoons of unprocessed wheat bran for an extra fiber boost.

If you take your cereal with milk, don't be quick to share with your cat. Despite what you may have seen in cartoons, a bowl of milk isn't the best bet for a cat. Many cats are lactose intolerant and too much dairy can bother their tummies.