A pile of hair on your pillow. Knotted strands in your shower drain. There's no sugar-coating it: Breast cancer can take a toll on your hair, but you can meet the hair loss and thinning head-on with some extra TLC and smart styling.

Start With Healthy Hair “As soon as you're diagnosed, stop harsh styling practices” like bleaching, coloring, and using high-heat tools like blow-dryers, or curling or straightening irons, says Jerilynn Stephens, a longtime Los Angeles-based hair stylist who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in March 2021. Strong hair from the get-go has a better fighting chance when treatment begins, Stephens says. Hair loss and thinning starts about 2-4 weeks after you start chemo.

Get a Good Cut A smart, shorter new 'do does more than give you a fresh look. It can help hide thinning hair, unlike long locks, where loss is more obvious. Style gently: Use a soft-bristle brush.

If you pull it up, use scrunchies instead of hair elastics. Opt for a low bun instead of a high topknot, which holds your hair too tightly.

Wash your hair less -- only when you must, and with a super-gentle shampoo. Baby your scalp. Even as you try to preserve your hair, chemotherapy dries out your scalp. Stephens suggests using an organic body oil to protect and hydrate it.

Shaved Is a Style, Too “Sometimes, shaving your head after it begins to fall out is the most emotionally powerful thing you can do because it takes back the power for yourself and can prevent the trauma of the unexpected,” Stephens says. She finished her chemo in August 2021. A friend who'd gone through cancer suggested Stephens shave her head to show she was bigger than the treatment. “I actually had my son and husband do it [too], so it was powerful for my family, as well, for us to do that together.”