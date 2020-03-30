What Does It Mean to Have HER2-Positive Breast Cancer?

When you were diagnosed with breast cancer , the tissue taken during your biopsy was likely tested for several biologic markers. Those results helped your doctor tailor your treatment. If the tissue was diagnosed as HER2 -positive, that means that your cancer produced too much of a growth-promoting protein. About 15% of the 268,000 women living in the U.S. diagnosed with breast cancer each year fall into this group.

What Is HER2?

HER2, short for human epidermal growth factor receptor 2, describes a protein that plays a role in normal breast cell development. But in some breast cancers, the HER2 gene produces too many proteins, also called receptors, which spur the development of cancer, says Sara Tolaney, MD, a breast cancer oncologist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

“The cancer cells have turned on lots of copies of the HER2 protein, and so it’s overexpressed on the cell,” she says. “Having all of those copies there is what’s driving the cell growth.”

To figure out if your cancer is HER2-positive, labs run tests to see if your tissue sample contains more HER2 genes than normal or is producing higher levels of HER2 protein. Your tissue also is tested for hormone receptors, such as whether it carries above-normal levels of estrogen or progesterone. Hormone-driven breast cancers are the most common type, affecting nearly three-fourths of women diagnosed.