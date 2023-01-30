Wolf notices this anytime she goes through a treatment for her cancer. “Initially, there’s an outpouring of support where people offer to accompany me for chemotherapy or stop by my apartment,” she says. “But after about 3 months, that stops. Meanwhile, I’m still going to my treatments.”

Part of the problem is what Raleigh, NC, resident Pam Kohl, 71, who was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in 2017, dubs as “toxic positivity.” “People don’t want to hear anything negative, and if they do, they dub you a Debbie downer,” says Kohl, who is executive director of Susan G. Komen, North Carolina Triangle to the Coast. “The reality of metastatic breast cancer is that at some point, you stop treatment and just focus on the quality of life you have left. Sometimes, folks don’t want to hear that.”

Why do you seem so upset?

Your friends may notice that you don’t seem like yourself but they aren’t sure what to do. “My temper is shorter at moments,” acknowledges Wolf. “I liken it to death by a thousand paper cuts. Someone does something stupid in the coffee line, and you’re like ‘Oh my God, really?!’” Wolf had a situation recently where she noticed a Starbucks staffer touching pastries with the same gloves she used to touch the register. “Most people wouldn’t think it’s a big deal. But as an immunocompromised person, I do, and it makes me really angry,” she says.

In addition, the day-to-day of metastatic cancer management becomes like a part time job. “I can tell people don’t understand why I’m so overwhelmed sometimes and can’t get through my to-do list,” says Wolf. “It’s because of the time and energy I spend dealing with mindboggling things.” Case in point: Recently, Wolf had a crucial appointment moved by an inexperienced administrative coordinator who didn’t bother checking with her oncologist first. “I managed to fix it, but it suddenly became a 45-minute urgent situation, and it was stressful,” says Wolf. “I spend hours trying to fix things like medical billing errors: things that aren’t my fault but directly affect me. It distracts me from all the other things I am supposed to do.”