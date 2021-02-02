By Lisa Newman, MD, chief of breast surgery at New York-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine, as told to Camille Noe Pagán

There are many reasons for women who have advanced breast cancer to be hopeful. For starters, the way we treat and study advanced, or metastatic, breast cancer is improving. Even in the past few years, treatments have become more effective. We’re making a lot of progress in new therapies that help people live longer, which is really important.

But equally exciting, we have more targeted therapies -- a type of treatment that targets proteins that play a role in how cancer grows in your body. They have fewer serious side effects. That’s important, because the goal isn’t just to live longer, it’s also to feel better and stronger.

Research on how to find and monitor advanced breast cancer is found is especially promising right now. Some scientists are studying whether keeping an eye on circulating cancer tumor cells, a process sometimes referred to as a “liquid biopsy,” can help show whether a particular breast cancer treatment is working.

Likewise, precision medicine researchers are making exciting progress in profiling tumors. Precision medicine is treatment based on your individual tumor’s unique genetic makeup. This can help doctors better find treatments that work for you.