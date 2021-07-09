After a breast cancer diagnosis, expect tons of paperwork. We're talking everything from doctors' reports to prescriptions and medical bills to insurance info. But you can keep everything organized and within reach.

First Things First One document you'll want to have handy is a paper copy of your biopsy or pathology report, says Julie Schreiber, an oncology patient navigation supervisor at Northside Hospital Cancer Institute in Atlanta. “It's important for their future records and understanding of their diagnosis to have that paper in front of them to say, 'OK, I see exactly what my diagnosis is right here. And I've got the words to identify what particular type of cancer I have.' That's huge.” Some insurance companies may require proof of diagnosis before they start a claim.

What to Keep You can pull together some records on your own or ask your doctor or hospital for copies. Think about what you -- or caregivers -- could need in the future, like: Images: Mammograms, ultrasounds, MRIs, PET/CAT scans, and X-rays on a disc or flash drive

Pathology records: Lab reports from when a doctor removes cells or tissue Surgery records: Surgery date, where the surgery was done, surgeon's name and contact info, and post-surgery summaries and reports Treatment records: Type of treatment (chemo, radiation, etc.), where the treatment was done, doctor, dates received, dose, and side effects Medicines: Drug name (generic and name brand), what the medicine is for, date prescribed, dose, doctor who prescribed it, directions, and side effects Medical bills: Bills and proof of payment for each health care provider Personal information: Family doctor, health insurance, emergency contacts, a list of your regular medicines, vitamins/supplements, allergies, vaccines, blood type, current and past addresses, birthday, living will, and medical power of attorney