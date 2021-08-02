If you have breast cancer, does your boss really need to know? How about your co-workers? It's your call. And it depends on what's best for you. If you'll need time off during treatment or reasonable accommodations, like being able to work from home, it may help to tell your boss or HR team. Co-workers you're close to could be a comfort. But if you'd rather keep it private, you can. Here's how four women handled their breast cancer diagnosis at work.

I Told My Boss and a Few Co-workers Niomi Thompson, a community college administrator in Wichita, KS, is getting chemotherapy for stage III breast cancer. She chose to disclose her diagnosis at work because she knew she'd look different after starting treatment and would have to miss days of work. “The first person I told was my direct supervisor,” Thompson says. “After about a week, I emailed several close co-workers to tell them directly.” She also gave her supervisor permission to tell other members of their team so she wouldn't have to repeat her story over and over.

She's happy with her decision. “My direct supervisor was incredibly understanding and compassionate, as were my co-workers and other team members,” Thompson says. “I'm glad I told them because many of them shared their own experiences with cancer and it was comforting to hear their stories.” Thompson's co-workers even set up meals for her chemo days, which helped her family. But not everyone has such a supportive situation.