The “Density Matters” trial is run by the Mayo Clinic, and they have information about it on their website. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) also has the trials listed. You can find more information and contacts there.

It's possible that if a clinical trial site near you isn't enrolling, they may be in the future.

A hot topic in radiology is AI. The reality is, most of us in breast imaging are not really using AI yet for clinical purposes. There are a lot of AI programs out there. There are many FDA-approved artificial intelligence programs for helping radiologists interpret medical imaging in general.

But nobody is using it to replace the radiologist or expert interpretation of your mammogram. So you don't need to worry about a machine interpreting your mammogram.

There's a lot of interest in this, because some AI programs seem to be as accurate or even able to add to the accuracy of a radiologist. So in the future, we may have the radiologist look at the imaging and then have a second read by AI.

If you need a diagnostic mammogram, do you need it every time you're screened?

If MRI is better at detecting breast cancers, why still use mammograms?

Can there be different interpretations of breast density?

For a little background, we basically have two types of mammograms . The screening mammogram, which is a routine screening for everybody. And the diagnostic mammogram, which is when someone has some particular issue with their breast – maybe they had a recent history of breast cancer and we’re keeping a close eye on things. Or maybe they were called back for additional imaging after a screening mammogram because we want some more pictures.

So it depends on the reason why you had a diagnostic mammogram. If you get called back for extra views from your screening mammogram and the radiologist tells you everything is completely fine, then you’d go back to regular screening mammograms.

But if the radiologist found something that they think is almost certainly not cancer, but they want to keep an eye on it, they may ask you to come back in 6 months for a diagnostic mammogram.