Gluten free is huge in the diet world right now. But is it a smart route if you have breast cancer? Specifically, are there benefits to avoiding gluten if you have breast cancer but not celiac disease? And could foods with gluten actually lower your risk for cancers?

What's Gluten Again? It's a protein in many grains, like wheat, barley, and rye. Pastas and bread have lots of the stuff. Other foods, like dressings, gravies, and cereals, can have it, too. Gluten can trigger inflammation if you have certain health issues, though. The swelling is your body's way of fighting off things like infections, injury, and poisons, says Wade Smith, MD. He's a medical oncologist who specializes in breast cancer at City of Hope Newport Beach Fashion Island in Orange County, CA. It's OK unless it goes on for too long. Long-lasting inflammation can leave your body stuck on high alert.

Chronic Inflammation and Cancer Long-term inflammation can harm your body's tissues and organs, Smith says. This links to medical problems, including cancer. How so? Two ways: It damages DNA, which can cause cancer.

It makes substances that rev up blood vessels that feed tumors. This allows cancer to grow. The exact role chronic inflammation has in breast cancer is still hazy. But the strongest link between breast cancer and inflammation has to do with your weight, says Raymond Palko, a registered dietitian and specialist in oncology nutrition at the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance in Washington. “There is convincing evidence that overweight, obesity, and adult weight gain are risk factors for breast cancer. Excess body weight is a cause of chronic inflammation.”