Making Mammograms More Accessible to Hispanic Women or Latinas

When it comes to breast cancer, Hispanic women or Latinas are more likely to be diagnosed at more advanced stages, which are harder to treat. They’re also more likely to have aggressive forms of the disease, such as triple negative and HER2-positive breast cancers.

Laura Fejerman, PhD, is among those working to increase breast cancer awareness and breast cancer screening among Hispanic women or Latinas. She is co-director of the Women’s Cancer Care and Research Program at the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center. In 2014, Fejerman and her colleagues discovered a gene variant in Hispanic women or Latinas that was thought to be inherited from their Indigenous American ancestors. This protective variant seems to play a role in lowering breast cancer risk. But all Hispanic women or Latinas still need to keep up with regular breast cancer screening and get any lumps or breast changes checked out by a doctor.

Fejerman started “Tu Historia Cuenta,” or “Your Story Matters,” a breast cancer outreach program. It includes the importance of knowing your family history (though not all breast cancers run in families, having a family history of the disease is a risk factor) and talking about a subject that some find uncomfortable.