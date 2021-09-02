Looking for clinical trials for breast cancer? Buckle up: There are more than 11,000 of them listed on to the official website, ClinicalTrials.gov. But you can winnow it down to the ones that fit you best. Here’s a look at what studies are happening -- and how to find one that you could join.

Trends You Should Know About With thousands of studies going on, here’s a quick look at some themes that keep coming up. Your doctor can help you know what might apply to you. Immunotherapy and targeted therapies. Not all breast cancers are the same. Targeted therapies are tailored to specific cancer types. “The big thing that medicines are now aiming to do is to selectively target particular breast cancer so that the patients who are most likely to benefit from it are the ones that are being given it,” says Sara Hurvitz, MD, director of the Breast Cancer Clinical Trials Program at UCLA Health. Immunotherapy hones in on tumors with specific genetic markers. It’s being studied in many different types of cancer, including breast cancer.