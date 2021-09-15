What Lizzo (and others) teach us about loving our bodies is that body positivity and self-care are not just for your Sunday afternoon to-do list—especially while on your breast cancer journey. Learning to love your body today and throughout the changes during treatments are vital for your mental and physical health, quality of life, and overall well being.

Lizzo shares with her fans:

“Loving myself was the result of answering two things: Do you want to live? ‘Cause this is who you’re gonna be for the rest of your life. Or are you gonna just have a life of emptiness, self-hatred, and self-loathing? And I chose to live, so I had to accept myself.”

This empowering movement can be focused on overcoming body-shaming and promoting self-love while living through the battle of breast cancer.

“Breast cancer does not just affect our bodies, but it also affects how we view them,” says Florida Cancer Specialists Medical Oncologist Dr. Miguel Pelayo. “It is hard for some patients to accept the temporary variations that may come with treatment like hair loss and weight fluctuations. It is important to promote positive body image if you are starting to experience changes due to treatments. I ensure that I share with my patients that this is a journey with their minds and body. We are fighting today, for the better tomorrow.”

Below are some tips from Dr. Peyalo to help you reframe the feelings you have about your body during breast cancer treatment and beyond.