Does Marijuana Help With Breast Cancer?

April Curtis has been living with stage IV breast cancer for 6 years. The cancer itself, as well as some of the treatments for it, have caused a variety of debilitating side effects, especially nausea and severe pain. For a while, her doctors tried to ease these issues with higher and higher doses of medication, including strong opiates, but she was still miserable. About 3 years ago, she decided to give marijuana a try.

“For nausea, it’s wonderful,” says Curtis, 39. “For pain, I can’t rely on it 100%, but it allows me to use a lower dose of opiates.”

Curtis lives in Pennsylvania, one of 36 states where medical marijuana is legal.

In Colorado, one of the first states to legalize cannabis, “it would be hard to find a sizable group of [cancer] patients who aren’t using it,” says Virginia Borges, MD, director of the Breast Cancer Research Program at the University of Colorado Cancer Center.

A Breastcancer.org survey found that 42% of people who responded had tried medical cannabis products to deal with breast cancer symptoms or treatment side effects. But does it actually work?