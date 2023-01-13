How have you adapted to your diagnosis over time?

Deltra: After my initial shock wore off, I knew I wanted to focus on living, not dying. I wanted to make meaningful connections, both with those around me and those in the cancer community.

Caryn: I’ve embraced it. I was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer around the same time Disney’s Frozen was in theaters. When I heard the princess sing “Let It Go,” I started crying, feeling that was a mantra I should embrace.

Ann: This is not a linear journey. There are ups and downs, progress and setbacks. Patience is needed and often hard to come by. And most days require an afternoon nap.