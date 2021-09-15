So, you’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer. Of course, you’re shaken and you want to know more about what happens next and how you’ll fight back. But because this is all so new to you, how do you know what to even ask your doctor?

Start here with these six questions that every woman newly diagnosed with breast cancer should ask their oncologist, according to David A. Riseberg, MD, chief of medical oncology and hematology at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore:

1. What is my stage, and what does that mean?

Breast cancer stages are used to determine the extent of your cancer, or how much it has grown and spread.

“The stage of your cancer is associated with how advanced the disease is, and that can be correlated with prognosis, risk of recurrence, and risk of death,” Riseberg says.

Knowing more about the chance that the cancer will come back and how much benefit you’re likely to get from each treatment can be helpful in deciding on a plan with your care team.