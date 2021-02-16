Racial Disparities in Breast Cancer

Jasmine Souers was 25 when she noticed a discharge from her nipples. Concerned, she went to get it checked out. At first, her doctors dismissed the possibility of breast cancer, saying, she's "too young."

She didn't feel any lumps. A mammogram -- a type of breast X-ray -- and an ultrasound -- a scan that uses sound waves -- didn't show any signs of cancer. Her doctor thought the discharge was caused by an infection and gave her antibiotics.

Six months later, Souers went to an OB/GYN. The Jacksonville, FL, native was 2 years into her marriage and was considering starting a family. But she was adamant about the discharge, which at this point, had become bloody.

"I said 'I really think we need to check this out before we go any further,'" Souers says. After the doctor referred her to a specialist, a breast MRI confirmed multiple tumors and stage I breast cancer.

"It was a chaotic time," Souers recalls.

Souers is one of the many Black women who are under the age of 45 and disproportionately more likely to get breast cancer in the U.S.

"There are a number of disparities around breast cancer that are really sobering in terms of why outcomes for black women are significantly poorer than for white women," says Dorraya El-Ashry, PhD, chief scientific officer at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of death among women in the U.S. It affects 1 in 8 women, and 1 in 39 women die from this disease.

Breast cancer numbers have begun to fall in the last few years due to better treatments and early detection. But they're still high for Black women compared with white women.

While research shows that white women are more likely to get breast cancer than any other race, the death rate for Black women is 40% higher.

Black women are also more likely to get cancer earlier in life and twice as likely to be diagnosed with aggressive forms of cancer like triple-negative breast cancer.

Black women are also more likely to be diagnosed with late-stage breast cancer than white women.