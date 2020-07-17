Actor Rita Wilson Reflects on Surviving Cancer, COVID

In March of 2020, Rita Wilson and her husband, Tom Hanks, announced they’d tested positive for COVID-19, making them among the first celebrities to go public with the diagnosis. Their decision to come forward was heroic in its own way, given the fear associated with the virus. The revelation removed some of the stigma surrounding COVID-19, and emboldened other celebrities to reveal their own diagnoses.

On March 29, shortly after she’d recovered, Wilson posted an Instagram message in which she wrote, “I am so thankful for my health.”

As it happened, the date marked another milestone -- 5 years had passed since her medical team declared her breast cancer-free. In the same post, she expressed gratitude for “the doctors, nurses, friends and family who got me through that time.”

Wilson was originally diagnosed with lobular carcinoma in situ (LCIS), abnormal cells in her breast’s milk-producing glands, called lobules. LCIS isn’t cancer, but it increases the risk for invasive breast cancer. The LCIS eventually turned into pleomorphic lobular carcinoma in situ (PLCIS), a form doctors believe is more likely to turn into cancer than LCIS. After Wilson had lumpectomies (surgery to remove the abnormal tissue), her doctor told her she didn’t have cancer, but “I had a gut feeling,” she says.

“Some fraction of patients who are diagnosed with LCIS will eventually go on to develop an actual cancer, either from that original site or somewhere else in the breast,” says V.K. Gadi, MD, PhD, professor and director of Medical Oncology at the University of Illinois at Chicago. (He did not treat Wilson.)

It turned out Wilson was one of them. When she got a second opinion, she learned that her PLCIS had progressed to invasive lobular carcinoma.

Suddenly, she saw that cancer was no longer a disease that only happened to other people. “Once you have something happen to you, you realize that you’re just a statistic,” she says. “There’s nothing that protects you.”