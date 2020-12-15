The Link Between Sugar and Breast Cancer

Major medical groups such as the American Cancer Society insist it’s a myth that “ sugar feeds cancer .” Scientists are still looking into the link between sweets and all forms of the disease, including breast cancer , which affects about 1 in 8 women in the United States. But some research may offer a reason to rethink your sugar intake.

It’s a question doctors and dietitians hear from many women: Does eating sugar cause breast cancer ? Can it raise your risk or make a tumor grow faster?

Is It Sugar or Weight Gain?

The typical American adult gets about 34 teaspoons of sugar every day, more than three times the maximum amount recommended by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s dietary guidelines.

Sugar is a simple carbohydrate and comes in several forms, including fructose, glucose, sucrose, and lactose. (High-fructose corn syrup, which is used in sodas, baked goods, and other processed foods, is a mix of fructose, glucose, and water.)

Complex carbohydrates are found in starchy foods, such as bread, pasta, and vegetables. During digestion, your body breaks down complex carbs into simple sugars, including glucose. So-called high-glycemic carbohydrates, such as potatoes and white rice, change to glucose quickly in the bloodstream. Cells absorb glucose and use it to make energy.

Cancer cells use a lot of glucose: about 200 times more than normal cells. That discovery in the 1920s helped give rise to the idea that “sugar feeds cancer,” but many dietitians say that’s too simplistic. “There’s no direct link between sugar and breast cancer,” says oncology dietitian Nichole Giller, who works with people who have cancer.

But that’s not a green light to fill up on chocolates and root beer. Sugar is high in calories, and eating too much causes weight gain. That leads to extra body fat, explains Giller. And fat is a source of the hormone estrogen, which raises the risk for breast cancer at high levels.

But Giller counsels that focusing on sugar alone is a mistake. “Eating too much of any food can cause an increase in weight, which will increase your risk for breast cancer,” she says. “It’s not just sugar.”