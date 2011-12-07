How do you know if you’re a BRCA carrier?

Does having an aunt with breast cancer increase your risk?

Why are women more likely to develop breast cancer as they age?

We screen a lot more people for BRCA than we used to because the cost of the genetic tests has gone down. You can do screening for BRCA for about $250.

Some people get the test just to know if they carry the mutation or not. But in general, the screening is recommended if you have:

Triple-negative cancer yourself

Male breast cancer in your family

A history of breast and ovarian cancer

Several relatives who’ve had breast cancer

In terms of your cancer risk related to your family history, we like to do a little probing. We ask about other cancers in your family on your father’s and mother’s side.

Just because you don't have a first-degree relative with cancer, it doesn't mean you don’t have a risk. You need to dive more into your genetics.

Cancers can skip a generation. So you can have a mother who didn't have breast cancer, but she’s a carrier. She may have three sisters, your aunts, with breast cancer. You have to look at the whole story.

People are more likely to develop breast cancer as they age. That’s because as you age, you're at a higher risk of all sorts of cancers. This is because your cells are older.

In your body, you have repair tools. There are always breaks in your DNA, but your body tends to fix those. If your body fails to fix a break in your DNA, that can cause cancer. As you age, there are more of these breaks in your DNA because your cells are older and not functioning as well.

Is there a best or worst time in your cycle to have a mammogram?

Should you get an ultrasound annually with a mammogram if you have dense breasts?

Should you have mammograms as long as you live?

We don't usually time mammograms to your cycle. But the best time to get a mammogram would probably be on days 7 to 14 of your cycle. It's hard to predict that because cycles can sometimes have something that throws them off. So people tend to schedule mammograms at any point in their cycle.