Women Lack 'High Quality' Guidance Post-Mastectomy

At 39 years old, Kimberly Barnes learned that she had a 69% chance of developing breast cancer by the time she was 80. That’s a staggering number compared to the average woman’s 12% risk. Barnes carries a mutation in the BRCA2 gene that predisposes women who have the gene to breast cancer. Knowing that she wanted to live the longest, highest quality life possible, Barnes decided to have a preventive double-mastectomy.

To her, a long, high-quality life meant continuing her work as a stay-at-home mom to her two young children and living to see high school graduations, weddings, and the births of grandchildren without the fear of being sidelined by cancer treatment. Breast reconstruction surgery after her mastectomy, Barnes determined after much research, ran counter to those plans.

A woman needs to think about her goals.

Like Barnes, most women -- some 60% -- pass on breast reconstruction after mastectomy. It’s less common, however, for a woman to be as informed as Barnes and to make a decision so well aligned with her goals, says a recent study in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

The decision to have breast reconstruction after mastectomy is a complex one. There is no standard recommendation. Instead, the choice ought to be based on what’s important to each woman. Choosing the option that best aligns with a woman’s values and preferences requires ample information about the risks, benefits, and expected outcomes of each.

“A woman needs to think about her goals -- whether it’s the quickest recovery so she can get back to her kids or to have the most natural looking and feeling breasts possible -- and push that back to her provider by saying, ‘How do my goals fit with these options?’” says Clara Lee, MD, a plastic surgeon who specializes in cancer reconstruction at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. Lee co-authored the JAMA study.