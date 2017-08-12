A Little Weight Loss May Cut Breast Cancer Risk

By Serena Gordon

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Dec. 8, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- It's never too late for women to lose weight to lower their breast cancer risk, a new study suggests.

Researchers found that a 5 percent or greater weight loss after menopause could lower the odds of breast cancer by about 12 percent. For a 170-pound woman, a 5 percent weight loss would be 8.5 pounds.

"A modest weight loss that seems to be sustainable could have important health consequences," said lead study author Dr. Rowan Chlebowski. He's a research professor in the department of medical oncology and therapeutics research at the City of Hope in Duarte, Calif.

"These are encouraging findings. You don't have to get to a normal weight to see a benefit, and you don't need to lose a colossal amount of weight. A 5 percent weight loss is achievable on your own," Chlebowski added.

Obesity is a known risk factor for breast cancer. But Chlebowski said it hasn't been clear if losing weight could prevent breast cancer. And if weight loss could make a difference in breast cancer risk, it wasn't known if there was an optimal time to lose weight.

This study included data on more than 61,000 postmenopausal women from the Women's Health Initiative, a large, long-running study of older women by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The women were all ages 50 to 79 when they entered the study between 1993 and 1998. None had a history of breast cancer and all had a normal mammogram when the study began.

Women's weights were measured at the start of the study and again three years later, Chlebowski said. Their health was then followed for an average of more than 11 years.

During that time, more than 3,000 women developed invasive breast cancer.

From the original group, more than 8,100 women lost 5 percent or more of their body weight. The researchers compared these women to more than 41,100 women whose weight remained stable.

The women whose weight remained stable had an average body mass index (BMI) of 26.7. BMI is a rough estimate of body fat based on height and weight measurements.