Obamacare Led to Rise in Breast Cancer Screening

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Jan. 18, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- More American women started getting recommended mammography screening after an "Obamacare" rule made the tests free, a new study finds.

The rule meant that Medicare and most private insurers could no longer require women to foot part of the bill -- whether through copays or requiring them to pay a deductible first.

After the rule went into effect, the study found, the number of women in Medicare Advantage plans who got mammography screening rose by 5.5 percentage points: from just under 60 percent in the two years before the rule, to 65.4 percent in the two years after.

That's the good news. The worry is what could happen if the Affordable Care Act rule is repealed, said lead researcher Dr. Amal Trivedi, an associate professor of medicine at Brown University in Providence, R.I.

"Our study suggests that if the cost-sharing provisions are repealed and health plans reinstate copayments for screening mammograms, fewer older women will receive recommended breast cancer screening," Trivedi said. "That could harm public health."

Medical groups vary in their recommendations on mammography screening. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force -- an expert panel that advises the federal government -- has this advice for women at average risk of breast cancer: Get a screening mammogram every two years, between the ages of 50 and 74.

Trivedi's team looked at how often that advice was followed by women in Medicare Advantage plans, which enroll almost one-third of all Medicare beneficiaries in the United States.

The researchers compared more than 15,000 women, aged 65 to 74, in plans that had to eliminate cost-sharing with over 52,000 women whose plans already covered the full costs of mammography screening.

Overall, the study found, screening rates rose in the plans that dropped cost-sharing, while there was a slight dip in the plans that had already offered full coverage (from 73.1 percent, to 72.8 percent).

The improvement was not uniform, though. There was no benefit seen among Hispanic women. The gains also varied based on women's education levels.