Breast Cancer Radiation Not as Bad as Many Fear

MONDAY, Feb. 26, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Many breast cancer patients say they've heard scary stories about radiation therapy, but their actual experience is usually better, new research finds.

The study of more than 300 women who underwent breast radiation found that almost half had heard "frightening" stories going into treatment. But only 2 percent ultimately agreed that the stories were true.

And over 80 percent of all patients said their experience with radiation therapy was actually "less scary" than they'd expected.

Researchers said the findings show that the public still has misconceptions about "modern" radiation therapy.

"The word 'radiation' itself sounds frightening, and it's associated with many negative news stories," said senior study author Dr. Susan McCloskey.

But over the past 20 years, there have been key advances in how breast radiation is given, explained McCloskey, an assistant professor of radiation oncology at the University of California, Los Angeles.

It's more precise and shorter in duration -- which has helped limit short-term side effects like skin burning and breast pain.

Doctors can also now create individualized radiation plans for each patient, and give the treatment in "more convenient" schedules, McCloskey noted.

Dr. Beryl McCormick is a radiation oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

She said that in her experience, it's "extremely common" for patients to go into treatment having heard scary stories.

The side effects of any cancer treatment will vary from one person to another. But McCormick said it's possible to predict what women can typically expect.

For example, skin symptoms vary based on whether a woman had only the breast tumor removed (a lumpectomy), or breast-removal surgery (a mastectomy).

With lumpectomy patients, McCormick said she usually tells them the skin effects will be similar to what would happen if they were out in the sun for two hours without sunscreen.

Those skin symptoms typically go away a few weeks after treatment ends, she noted.

With mastectomy patients, the effects would typically be more pronounced and lasting, because the radiation therapy is actually, in part, targeting the skin, McCormick said.