More Muscle Improves Breast Cancer Patients' Odds

April 9, 2018 -- Breast cancer patients with more muscle have a better chance of survival, a new study finds.

It included more than 3,200 younger women with stages 2 or 3 breast cancer. Those with more muscle had higher survival rates, regardless of their age or cancer stage, ABC News reported.

It's not clear why less muscle is associated with lower survival, but cancer's impact on muscle tissue may play a role, according to the researchers. They said cancer-related inflammation may cause loss of muscle and an increase in fat.

The study was published April 9 in the journal JAMA Oncology.