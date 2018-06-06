TUESDAY, June 5, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Judy Perkins was 49 and battling breast cancer that had spread, but chemotherapy and hormone treatments had failed to rein in her disease. So, her doctors tried a highly sophisticated, but experimental, immunotherapy.

It worked beyond their wildest expectations: Her body was cleared of all signs of cancer. And the research team that tried the cutting edge treatment hope the case will herald a major breakthrough in cancer treatment.

The immunotherapy was tailored to the particular genetic mutations of Perkins' tumor. In the end, the medical team identified 197 mutations. Of those, 196 were characterized as "unique" to Perkins.

The researchers then deployed a relatively novel intervention called adoptive cell transfer (ACT). ACT is a type of immunotherapy that essentially enlists and enhances a patient's own immune system, activating an army of T-cells to launch a highly specific attack on those cancerous mutations.

The result: Perkins remains cancer-free more than two years after her treatment ended.

When Perkins, a retired engineer from Port St. Lucie, Fla., was first diagnosed and treated for breast cancer in 2003, she thought she'd beaten it, according to NPR.

"I thought I was done with it," she told the radio network. But she felt a new lump almost 10 years later, and her physicians discovered the cancer had spread throughout her chest.

"I became a metastatic cancer patient," Perkins said. "That was hard."

And although the treatment was grueling, Perkins is grateful.

""I'm one of the lucky ones," Perkins said. "We got the right T-cells in the right place at the right time. And they went in and ate up all my cancer. And I'm cured. It's freaking unreal."

Her doctors are just as thrilled.

"The message in this paper is twofold," explained study author Dr. Steven Rosenberg, chief of the surgery branch at the U.S. National Cancer Institute's Center for Cancer Research.

"One, that it is now clear that for multiple cancer types that are [resistant] to all known chemotherapies and immunotherapies, attacking the unique mutations in a patient's cancer can result in dramatic durable cancer regressions," he noted.