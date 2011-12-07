Bills Mount for Breast Cancer Survivors

FRIDAY, Aug. 24, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Surviving breast cancer is certainly its own reward, but a new study finds that many who do are saddled with thousands in out-of-pocket expenses for years.

On average, breast cancer survivors get hit with an extra $1,100 in yearly out-of-pocket cancer-driven costs, researchers found.

But interviews with 129 breast cancer survivors further revealed that the so-called "financial toxicity" of breast cancer is an especially burdensome problem for those who, following treatment, end up with a side effect known as lymphedema.

The condition is sometimes triggered by cancer surgery, chemotherapy, radiation and/or infection, and it is characterized by chronic inflammation due to the build-up of lymphatic fluid throughout the upper body.

For these patients, who make up 35 percent of the nation's 3.5 million breast cancer survivors, out-of-pocket expenses rocket up to roughly $2,300 per year.

"Even 10 years after breast cancer treatment, women who have lymphedema have over double the yearly health care costs compared with women who don't have lymphedema," said study author Lorraine Dean. She's an assistant professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore.

Dean noted that the "higher costs for women with lymphedema is only partially due to costs for actual lymphedema-related needs," with more study needed to better understand why the condition drives up costs so dramatically.

But what's already clear, said Dean, is that "high costs leads those with lymphedema to not manage their lymphedema as well as they could, and even affects women who have insurance.

"[So] we need better policies to protect people from high costs, and that includes policies that offer more comprehensive insurance coverage for the aftereffects of cancer treatment," she said.

Dean and her colleagues noted that prior efforts to assess cancer-related costs either focused on patient expenses that occurred shortly after a diagnosis or those processed through insurance claims.

But to gain better insight into out-of-pocket expenses, the team studied a pool of cancer survivors in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. On average, the women were 63 years old and 12 years past their initial cancer diagnosis, and all had insurance. Half of them had lymphedema.