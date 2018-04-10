Link Found for Alzheimer's Gene, 'Chemo Brain'

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 3, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Many older breast cancer patients might worry that they will be struck by "chemo brain" after their treatments, but a new study suggests that only those who carry a gene linked to Alzheimer's face that risk.

Researchers found that breast cancer survivors carrying the APOE4 gene who underwent chemotherapy were more likely to experience long-term impairment in brain function.

But the study did not prove that the gene caused the cognitive (thinking) problems known as chemo brain. And the declines observed were small, the study authors added.

"It was only a small group who had cognitive problems after chemotherapy treatment, and those women were distinct in having that APOE4 gene," said lead researcher Dr. Jeanne Mandelblatt. She is a professor of oncology at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, in Washington, D.C.

These results are good news for the large majority of breast cancer survivors. Most women who received chemotherapy or hormone therapy didn't experience long-term thinking or memory declines related to either their cancer or their treatment, the findings showed.

"Our study suggests that, for most older breast cancer patients, chemotherapy and hormonal treatments do not have major adverse effects on cognitive function, at least as measured by our current tests," Mandelblatt said.

Experts have long been concerned that older people might be at increased risk for thinking and memory problems related to cancer treatment, Mandelblatt said.

Aging is already related to dementia and Alzheimer's disease, she noted, and seniors also face a number of other health problems that affect their ability to think.

For the study, researchers recruited 344 breast cancer patients between the ages of 60 and 98. These women were compared with 347 healthy women of similar ages, to see whether breast cancer or its treatments spurred any sort of intellectual decline.

Both groups of women were given a battery of 13 cognitive tests at the beginning of the study, before cancer patients received any treatment. They were re-tested one and two years later.

Tests showed that women treated with hormone therapy suffered no long-term cognitive problems, whether or not they carried the APOE4 gene.