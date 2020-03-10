Mammograms Do Save Lives, Study Shows

FRIDAY, Nov. 9, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Women confused by the conflicting advice surrounding the benefits and timing of mammograms will be interested in a new study out of Sweden.

The research, involving more than 50,000 breast cancer patients, found that those who took part in a breast cancer screening program had a 60 percent lower risk of dying from the disease in the 10 years after diagnosis, and a 47 percent lower risk 20 years after diagnosis.

"This is really what we've been waiting for because there has been so much hoopla about mammography not reducing the death rate from breast cancer," said Dr. Lauren Cassell, chief of breast surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. She was not involved with the study.

Many people have said it's better treatment, and not screening, that has improved survival, Cassell explained.

"But when you do pick up cancers earlier, patients do better," she said. "We've had a gut feeling that early detection makes a difference, and now we can prove it."

Study co-author Robert Smith, vice president for cancer screening at the American Cancer Society, said, "The advantage of screening is that it offers a woman, if she develops breast cancer, the opportunity to treat that cancer early when the treatment can be less aggressive and when she has more treatment choices."

Finding cancer in an early stage may also avoid aggressive treatments that can diminish quality of life, he added.

"Mammography today, in the setting of modern therapy, confers a substantial benefit to women who attend regular screening," Smith said. "The mortality reductions we observe are principally due to mammography detecting the most aggressive cancers early."

While the findings may seem obvious, the effect of mammograms on survival is something that's been debated in recent years.

The American Cancer Society recommends annual breast cancer screening for women aged 45 to 54, while the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends mammograms every other year for women aged 50 to 74.

The task force says the evidence for earlier screening isn't convincing, but women should make that decision on an individual basis.