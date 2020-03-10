Drug Halves Recurrence for Common Breast Cancer

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 5, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- For certain women with early stage breast cancer, a newer drug that combines an antibody with chemotherapy may cut the risk of disease recurrence in half, a new trial finds.

The study focused on nearly 1,500 women with early stage breast cancer that was HER2-positive -- meaning it carries a protein that promotes cancer growth.

About one in every five breast cancers is HER2-positive.

All of the women in the new trial had undergone a standard treatment scenario. First, they received traditional chemotherapy and the drug Herceptin (trastuzumab) -- an antibody that targets HER2-positive cancer cells. Then they had surgery to remove any remaining cancer.

Often, women find out that the chemo-Herceptin therapy has already wiped out the cancer, explained Dr. Charles Geyer, the lead researcher on the new study.

But for many other women, there is still "residual" cancer at the time of surgery. And they have a relatively higher risk of seeing their cancer come back, said Geyer, a professor of medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

All of the women in his study fell into that category.

Right now, the standard of care is to keep those patients on Herceptin for another year after surgery. Geyer's team wanted to know if women might fare better on a different drug, Kadcyla.

Kadcyla is a newer drug that combines Herceptin with a chemotherapy drug called emtansine. In the United States, it's approved by the Food and Drug Administration for treating some women with advanced HER2-positive breast cancer.

Geyer explained the basics of how the drug works: "The chemotherapy is attached to the antibody. The idea is that the antibody will carry the chemo directly into the cells that you want to hit."

Geyer and his colleagues reasoned that Kadcyla might be more effective than Herceptin at preventing recurrences in their early stage patients.

"It turned out that hypothesis was correct," he said.

Of women who received the drug for a year after surgery, 88 percent were alive and cancer-free three years later. That compared with 77 percent of those given Herceptin.