With Same Breast Cancer Care, Black Women Do Worse

THURSDAY, Dec. 6, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Even with the same treatment, black women with the most common form of breast cancer experience higher recurrence and death rates than white women, a new trial reveals.

The finding pokes holes in the prevailing notion that black women with breast cancer fare worse due to less access to quality medical care, experts said. While that factor may contribute to poorer outcomes, other factors -- such as the way drugs are metabolized based on race -- may be at play.

"Going way back, there's always been the concern about blacks in terms of cancer outcomes over time, but a lot of that was based on population [studies] where treatment wasn't controlled," said study author Dr. Kathy Albain. She's chair of oncology research at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine.

But "leveling the playing field by bringing women to the same doctors and getting the same treatment" didn't equalize breast cancer outcomes between black and white women, Albain added.

More than 250,000 women in the United States were diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in 2017, according to the American Cancer Society. The disease claims the lives of about 40,000 people each year.

Albain and her colleagues evaluated the link between clinical outcomes and race in more than 10,000 women with early stage hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer, the most common type of the disease.

Findings from the same multinational research, known as the TAILORx trial, were released in June showing that most women with early breast cancer don't benefit from chemotherapy. Treating them with chemotherapy and hormone therapy after surgery doesn't improve outcomes more than hormone therapy alone.

In this latest analysis, patients' tumors were analyzed using a molecular test that looks at the expression of 21 genes associated with breast cancer recurrence. About 84 percent of the patients were white, 7 percent were black, 4 percent Asian and 4 percent were of other or unknown race. Ethnically, 79 percent were non-Hispanic, 9 percent were Hispanic and 12 percent were of unknown ethnicity.