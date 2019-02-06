Self-Controlled Mammograms: Less Pain, Same Image

In the U.S., at least one system that allows self-compression is available.

Anxiety about pain or discomfort from compression during the exam is a common reason women skip mammograms, the researchers say.

“Women performing self-compression have a greater ability to tolerate the breast compression,” says study researcher Philippe Henrot, MD, of the Institut de Cancerologie de Lorraine in Vandoeuvre-les-Nancy, France. The study is published in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Feb. 6, 2019 -- Mammograms that let women control the compression of their breasts cause less pain while maintaining the quality of the image, according to a new French study.

Study Details

Henrot's team randomly assigned 549 women, on average about age 61, to either a self-compression group or a standard compression group, where a radiographer applied the compression.

Compression reduces breast thickness and is crucial to produce a good image of the breast and better detect cancer.

The study was done at six cancer care centers in France from May 2013 to October 2015. Women who have had breast cancer or a mastectomy were excluded, as well as those with breast implants.

The researchers looked at breast thickness after compression and found no difference between the self-compression group and the standard group. The radiographer still positions the breasts in the machine according to guidelines, then explains to the women how to apply the compression, Henrot says.

Women applying their own compression actually applied more pressure, Henrot says.

Pain as rated by the women was lower in the group applying their own compression. Women rated pain on a scale of 0-10, with zero being no pain. The median score was 2 in the self-compression group and 3 in the standard compression group.

Pain is one of the main reasons why women don't get mammograms, Henrot says. “This technique could be proposed to women who dread having a mammogram, and that could make them to return to screening.”

The idea of self-compression dates back decades, Henrot says. In 1993, researchers reported that image quality was maintained when they compared one breast compressed by the patient and the other by the radiographer.