Aggressive Breast Cancer Responds to New Drug

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 20, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- An experimental drug has shown promise in extending the lives of women suffering from a particularly aggressive and deadly type of breast cancer, according to the results of a phase 2 trial.

Right now, the standard treatment of chemotherapy for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer has not been very effective. That might change with the new drug, called sacituzumab govitecan, which combines an antibody with a chemotherapy drug to better target cancer cells.

In the trial, funded by the drug's maker, about a third of the patients responded to treatment and the effect lasted up to eight months, said study senior author Dr. Kevin Kalinsky.

"These patients had a significant reduction of their cancer," he added. "This is an exciting new therapeutic."

About 50 percent had some response and saw a slowing of cancer progression for about five months, he noted.

Kalinsky, an oncologist at the Irving Medical Center at New York-Presbyterian-Columbia University, also noted: "This is a patient population where we really need new therapeutics."

Triple-negative breast cancer represents about 15 percent of all breast cancer and is most often seen in young women and black women, although why it affects these women isn't known, according to Dr. J. Leonard Lichtenfeld, the interim chief medical officer at the American Cancer Society.

The cancer is different from other breast cancers because tumor cells don't have protein HER2 (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2), estrogen receptors or progesterone receptors, which means that hormonal treatment or drugs that target HER2 are ineffective. Chemotherapy shrinks or slows its progress in only about 10 percent to 15 percent of these patients, and the effect only lasts about two to three months, the researchers said.

Survival for women with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer is around a year, and that has not changed for 20 years, they noted.

In this phase 2 trial, 108 women who had failed treatment with other drugs were treated with sacituzumab govitecan. The drug combines an antibody to the Trop-2 antigen, which is found on most breast cancer cells, with the chemotherapy drug irinotecan.