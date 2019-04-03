High Deductibles May Threaten Breast Cancer Patients' Survival

MONDAY, March 4, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Even when women have health insurance, high deductibles may delay them from having breast cancer diagnosed and treated, researchers say.

In a study of more than 3 million U.S. women with health insurance, the researchers found that those in plans with high deductibles waited several months more for a breast cancer diagnosis or treatment, versus women in low-deductible plans.

A deductible is the amount you must pay for a covered health service before insurance coverage kicks in. So if a plan has a $1,000 deductible, you have to pay the first $1,000 of covered services.

In this study, high deductibles appeared to be an obstacle for women regardless of their income.

Among poor women, those in high-deductible plans waited an average of almost seven months longer for an early breast cancer to be diagnosed. For higher-income women, the average delay was five months, the findings showed.

And once diagnosed, women in high-deductible plans waited longer to start chemotherapy: an average of almost nine months among lower-income women, and nearly six months among higher-income women.

Experts said the findings illustrate a stark fact: For many Americans, health insurance lets them down when they fall seriously ill.

"This is one of a series of studies showing what happens when a patient has high upfront costs that probably come all at once," said Jennifer Singleterry, a senior policy analyst with the American Cancer Society.

"It raises real concerns about the increasingly high deductibles we're seeing," said Singleterry, who was not involved in the study.

It's not fully clear why women with high deductibles faced delays.

Some women, Singleterry said, may have put off care until later in the year, when they were closer to satisfying the deductible.

"Others may have been trying to negotiate with their insurance company, or trying to 'shop around' for lower prices for their care," she added.

In the United States, 46 percent of adults younger than 65 have a high-deductible insurance plan, according to the study authors. That means they pay between $1,000 and $7,000 a year for most medical care, except certain preventive services.