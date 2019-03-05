Breast Surgeons Issue New Mammogram Guidelines

FRIDAY, May 3, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- The largest organization representing U.S. breast surgeons is issuing new screening guidelines, advising women at average risk to begin annual mammograms at age 40.

Those guidelines differ from advisories from the influential U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), which moved first mammogram screening from 40 to 50 years of age, as well as that of the American Cancer Society, which puts the starting age at 45.

The American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBrS) says it based the new guidelines on a different model than that used by the USPSTF.

The new guidelines recommend that all women undergo formal risk assessment by age 25. Screening based on specific risk factors is recommended for women with an increased risk of breast cancer.

Women with average risk should begin annual screening at age 40, however.

"Routine screening for women age 40 to 49 has been unequivocally demonstrated to reduce mortality by 15%," ASBrS president Dr. Walton Taylor said in a society news release.

"However, today's USPSTF guidelines delay annual screening until age 50 because they are based on an 'efficiency' statistical model that also considers the impact of potential screening risks," he said.

Risks or adverse effects in the USPSTF's calculations include the cost of screening, as well as the probability "of false-negative and -positive results," Taylor explained. Mistaken findings can mean unnecessary anxiety and unnecesssary medical procedures, he said.

In contrast, the new ASBrS guidelines "are based on a 'life-years gained' model," Dr. Julie Margenthaler said in the news release.

"They are based solely on the demonstrated breast cancer survival benefits. The ASBrS prioritizes life," said Margenthaler. She directs breast surgical services at the Siteman Cancer Center and is also professor of surgery at Washington University School of Medicine, both in St. Louis.

Individual risk assessment is a key part of the new guidelines, the ASBrS said.

For example, women with a predicted lifetime breast cancer risk of 20% or more should begin mammography screening, with access to supplemental MRI imaging, starting at age 35.