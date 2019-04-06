Should Breast Cancer Survivors Get MRI Screening?

TUESDAY, June 4, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Breast MRI screening is a good way to detect small tumors, but it's unclear how much it benefits women with a history of breast cancer, a new study finds.

Right now, experts recommend that breast cancer survivors have yearly mammograms to help catch any recurrences early. An unresolved question is whether adding breast MRI to that screening is beneficial.

In the new study, researchers found that when survivors underwent MRI screening, it did tend to detect more tumors, compared to yearly mammography alone. But it also more than doubled the number of biopsies women needed -- many of which turned out to be benign.

Experts said it leaves women with a choice to make.

"Rather than deciding for women that the risks of any exam outweigh the benefits, we need to be clear and open about exactly what those risks and benefits are, and let them decide what's most important to them," said Dr. Mary Newell, a radiologist at Emory University's Winship Cancer Institute in Atlanta.

Newell wrote an editorial accompanying the study published online June 4 in the journal Radiology.

Breast MRIs can catch some tumors not seen on standard mammograms, but they are also more likely to spot something that turns out to be benign, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS).

Because of that, MRI is reserved for women at high risk of breast cancer. (The average U.S. woman has about a 12% risk.) Right now, the ACS recommends MRI, along with yearly mammograms, when women have a roughly 20% or higher lifetime risk of breast cancer.

That group includes women who carry certain inherited gene mutations, or who have a particularly strong family history of breast cancer.

But it does not include women with a personal history of breast cancer.

That's because at the time the recommendations were made -- in 2007 -- "there simply weren't any good studies from which we could draw conclusions," said Robert Smith, vice-president of cancer screening for the ACS.

Even now, he said, there remains little research evidence.