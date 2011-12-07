THURSDAY, June 27, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- If you're a woman who greets the early morning with a smile, new research delivers good news -- you have a slightly reduced risk of developing breast cancer.

For night owls and people who tend to sleep more than the usual seven to eight hours nightly, the analysis suggested a slightly increased risk of breast cancer.

"Sleep does impact health," said study co-author Caroline Relton, a professor at the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom.

"The study found evidence for a protective effect of morning preference on breast cancer risk," she said.

What the study team couldn't tease out from the data was exactly why your sleep type -- early bird or night owl -- could affect your risk of breast cancer.

Eva Schernhammer, author of an editorial accompanying the study, said "one possible mechanism could relate to the misalignment between internal and external clocks." She is chair of epidemiology at the Medical University of Vienna in Austria.

The disruption of a normal circadian rhythm can impact how the body functions. An example is the normal variation of melatonin levels, Schernhammer said in her editorial. Melatonin is a naturally occurring hormone.

Dr. Daniel Barone, a sleep specialist at NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City, said that melatonin is a powerful antioxidant.

"If you're reducing melatonin, that could potentially lead to an inflammatory response in the body," he said. (Inflammation has been linked to cancer and other health conditions.)

Both Barone and Schernhammer pointed out that night-shift work has been linked to an increased risk of heart disease. Diet may be one reason why. He said it's harder to find nutritious food options at night, and night-shift workers may get food from places like vending machines. Diet can impact heart disease and breast cancer risk.

The new analysis looked at two large groups of data, which included about 400,000 women altogether.

Previous studies had asked women about their sleep type -- whether they preferred morning or evening, how long they slept, and whether or not they had insomnia.